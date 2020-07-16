Raja Kumari, the Indian-American singer-songwriter is set to be a part of the reimagined and rerecorded version of Bob Marley’s iconic anthem One Love. The new version of the song will be launched by the Marley family, that is being done in support of UNICEF’s work to reimagine a fairer, more just world for children whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old California based artiste who has been a fan of the legendary Jamaican singer-songwriter says, “I am honoured to be part of ‘One Love’ with so many incredible artists to celebrate the legacy of our many gurus. I am excited to partner with UNICEF and donate all proceeds to one charity. My heart is beloved and has helped so many people in need.”

Originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers, the new song will feature members of the Marley family, established musicians and artistes from all corners of the globe, and children living in vulnerable communities.