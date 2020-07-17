"The pandemic has brought me back to DJing," says Chennai-based DJ Bala (aka Balaji Parthasarathy) as he introduces his weekly virtual program, The Sunday Show as his 'little way of making a difference during these tough times.'



"I started out as a DJ over 25 years back but later I turned to become a sound engineer and then an entrepreneur. So I have not been actively doing music for the past few years since I was focusing on my business. But everything came to a standstill for me since this March. I was running a production house where I was supplying sound and lighting equipment for concerts and other events. Since any form of public gatherings is not allowed anymore, my business shut and unfortunately, I had to lay off all my employees," begins Bala, who adds that the situation inspired him to get back to entertaining people with music.

DJ Bala during The Sunday Show



The show that goes live on Mixcloud lasts for three to four hours, primarily features classic favourites from the `70s onwards. "People are going through depression and a lot of stress. I thought with the music, I could help somebody or spread some positivity. I wanted a medium where I can communicate with my listeners without streaming being cut or muted unnecessarily and that's why I chose Mixcloud over Facebook or Instagram. The show that starts at 8 pm goes on till 11.30 and sometimes 12 depending on the audience," shares Bala, adding that the show, now in its 12th week garners at least 1000 live views during a session.



The set that follows a video format begins with the '70s, '80s and `90s pop music such as songs by Michael Jackson, Madonna, Bee Gees and gradually move to some classic rock with Beatles, Elvis among others. The later part of the session takes the audience's requests and dedication and also includes a short interview of COVID warriors such as doctors and survivors who will share their message for the listeners.



"I don't cater to 18 or 19-year-olds and I'm not playing any dance music. My audience is 30 and above because what I play are mostly classics. The younger generation doesn't have the patience to sit through a long session whereas the mature listeners love to stay, interact and enjoy this for a longer period," he adds.