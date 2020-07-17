New Delhi-based music producers Rusha & Blizza has released their debut EP called Mudra, a six-track dance album released in association with Alfa Records. Featuring elements of trap and hip hop, the album too a year to be completed, and aims to blend the Indian folk music with futuristic sounds. The duo spoke about their album and the effect of the lockdown on the music industry.

Tell us more about Mudra and how did the name come up?

Indian ethnic sound is always inspiring us since we got into music so, the overall idea of this album is coming from Indian ethnic sound. We then merged it with our own style. We always were willing to do something with our musical culture so that’s how we came up with this idea.

How did Rusha and Blizza meet? What has the journey together been like?

We met in 2010 at a gym. We found out that we shared a similar taste in music and since then we have continued our journey together.

The tracks are a mix of EDM and pop with a classical touch. How would you define the genre and why a classical touch on an international base (sound)?

As we believe music has no boundaries, merging folk vocals with this sound is like a whole new concept for us. At least people should know that we’re representing our Indian musical culture.

Each track has a unique name, that represents the kind of music in each.

Tandav is a very upbeat like 160bpm. So, whenever we start any project, we begin with a drop so the main perc synth was sounding like a dumru of lord Shiva; we all know that his dance form is tandav.

How do you plan to give the world of music a different beat?

Through a lot of sound designing processes with abstract melodies that can make some sense to everyone.

With the lockdown, launches are now all-digital. Would this affect your idea to reach out to a lot more people?

There are some good and bad aspects of lockdown that we can reach out to more people digitally because during these days everyone’s at home digging something new musically. Yes, it has affected a bit - we can’t step outside to reach out to more people through our performances.

What can we expect from you guys next?

After Mudra, we have a bunch of EPs and albums coming up. That’s going to be a piece of experimental electronic music that’s totally different from this genre and everything that we have made so far.