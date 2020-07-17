Shashaa Tirupati is the kind of singer who forgets the melody as soon as she steps out of the studio after recording it. However, she confesses that Khulke Jeene Ka, the song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara (releasing on July 24) lingered in her mind, much longer. In this beautifully composed optimistic song by AR Rahman, the Canada-based singer teams up with Arijit Singh once more and is looking forward for the lead actress to lip-sync her song. The singer can be seen on her weekly one-minute #Tunesday singing/collab videos and #FridayKnight live sessions on YouTube where she has inspirational chats with people from various walks of life. Here, the 30-year-old National Award-winning playback singer talks about her sophomore project with Arijit and her upcoming projects. Excerpts:

You are part of the nine-track album of Dil Bechara. Tell us about the story behind the song.

My first draft of the song Khulke Jeene Ka in Dil Bechara was recorded towards the end of last year when I was in Chennai. Rahman sir has this ingenious habit of revisiting his melodies and embellishing them. And what came out of it was this insanely intricate melody woven with the vocals of Arijit Singh, my male co-singer in the track. This is my second duet with him after Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, which was a massive hit and I’m hoping this one too receives all the more love!

Tell us more about the song.

There's a deep sense of belonging, optimism, and warmth to the song that can brighten up anyone's day. I couldn't rid my mind of the melody the morning after I recorded the song. And I'm the kind of singer who forgets the tune the moment she steps out of the studio. It's phenomenal how Rahman sir has composed the melody and how our vocals intertwine perfectly.

Did you know that the song was picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput and that it was a remake of the Hollywood film Fault in our Stars?

Almost 80 per cent of the time I find out about the star cast of the films/soundtracks after its release. By habit, I don't find it professional to probe as well, unless the singing requires us to express in a character-specific/actor- specific tone. I had, however, heard of the cast of Dil Bechara during the initial promotions of the film.

Have you seen the original film Dil Bechara is based on?

I have seen Fault in Our Stars and I've been a fan of the script, acting and direction from the first scene. And I feel a sense of throbbing happiness to know that Sushant has played the male lead. Also, I'm looking forward to seeing Sanjana as the face of my voice for the first time.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I'm working on my EP, titled Stitched, that's due for release this September. There will be collaborations with Papon, Sid Paul, Marc D Muse amidst others and I also have an independent single titled (tentatively) "Rat Race" due for release end of July 2020. My re-arrangement of the cult classic Chaudhvin Ka Chand performed originally by Mohd. Rafi Sahab, releases in a few days through Saregama as well.