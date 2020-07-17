New Delhi-based rock band Aagroh released a music video for its song, Moonlight recently. The band consists of vocalist and lyricist Abhishek Sharma, keyboardist Sanchit Agarawal and guitarist Vinod Arora and was formed in 2018.

The new video was shot during the lockdown over a period of a month. It was directed by Swati Vishnoi, stars Ruchika Rai and was edited by Richard Anthony.

"The past few days have been strange and on loop as we sit at home while the planet is taking a hard reset. With this short music film, director Swati Vishnoi wanted to depict the days of an isolated woman during the lockdown and her inner need to escape and wander.' the band said on a social media post.

Watch the video here:

