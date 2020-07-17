The official video for Banana is out today! The reggae number byisland-pop star Conkarah and two-time Grammy Award-winner Shaggy. The peppy track is a playful take on the traditional Jamaican folk song, Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).

“It brings joy to my soul when I can share impactful rhythmic sounds that can alleviate some chaos in the world right now,” says Conkarah. “This is why I live for music. It changes and evolves us no matter how trying the circumstances are.”

“I make songs to put smiles on people’s faces and to make people happy,” adds Shaggy. Banana and its DJ FLe - Minisiren Remix have more than 430 million combined global streams to date after five weeks (and counting) in Spotify's Global Viral 50 list. In India Banana has become quite the sensation, and one of the biggest international hits of 2020. This surge was in part due to TikTok (before its ban) . Top Indian influencers, film and TV personalities such as Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Remo Fernandes, Urvashi Rautela, Reshmi Desai took the popular #BANANADROP dance challenge. The song was #1 on TikTok's highly competitive `Hot Hits India' chart for multiple weeks, garnering millions of views in the form of user-generated videos.

Watch the video here: