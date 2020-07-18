The 25-year old South-African born, Australian singer-songwriter, Troye Sivan, made his mark with his song Happy Little Pill in 2014. The artiste has garnered a huge international fan base since then. Now Troye is all set to release his upcoming fifth EP called In a Dream, and he just dropped the single Easy, from the EP.



The song is a melancholic but synth-heavy dancefloor number. The lyrics are about heartbreak - "I can't even look at you/ Would you look at the space just next to your feet? The wood is warping/ The lines distorting."



The song is accompanied by a trendy 80s-style music video. The video also has a neon-coloured sequences that critics have compared to David Bowie. The singer is seen performing with drag queens, dressed in a Bowie-like costume.



Troye had this to say about the concept upcoming EP - "A story that's still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh. Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I'm proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world."



Watch the video here: