Dopedaddy and Stony Psyko, from the band Dopeadelicz, dropped a new track from their upcoming album Mapulz on Saturday. Titled Vishama, which means poison, the Tamil track highlights the brutality of situations due to negligence, inequality, and injustice.

The song is written and performed by both Rajesh Radhakrishnan aka Dopedaddy and Tony Sebastian aka Stony Psyko.

The lyrics aim to focus on the present-day reality of our country where people have lost their humanity. The video, which shows fields turning into graveyards and air getting poisonous, has been artistically curated to depict the agony and pain of common people who are unable to voice their opinions.

“Innocent people are locked up in jail for crimes they haven’t committed. People are locked up in wrong beliefs and superstitions. Women are locked up and raped. The lockdown is not outside but inside our mind, we have limited ourselves from standing for what’s right,” says Dopeadelicz while adding that the suffering has always been there if we turn the pages and look at our history.





Talking about the song, the band adds, “Vishama means poison, once a snake bites you, immediately you seek an antidote to cure yourself before it’s too late right, the same way when something happens around us, we have to react quickly before it’s too late. Let’s not kill our own.”

Vishama is being released by Most Wanted Records, a division of Sippy Media LLP.