Adding to her repertoire of creative expressions, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Nikitaa, who has produced noteworthy tracks like Majesty, Clutch and Exodus among others, launched her latest song Goddess. Laced with the synthesis of guitar and percussions, the video of the song was self-shot and edited, and Nikitaa tells us that her new offering celebrates femininity. Excerpts:

Tell us about your song Goddess.

I wanted Goddess to be a declaration and celebration of the power of the feminine. When you accept, surrender and celebrate femininity, it will celebrate you. Those of us across genders that have been doing this can attest to the fact that there is great power in it. The song touches on this, and on the boundaries set by those empowered by their femininity for those around them.

There seems to be a harmony of musical instruments in the song. Tell us more.

Goddess has a blend of rock-inspired guitars, Indian and Middle Eastern percussion and drums, chants and airy sampling. I wanted lots of harmonies layered in the song and the percussion and drums to shine loud and proud, like a large stadium-worthy record that matched the energy of the vocals and the lyrics. This song is one of the few in my personal catalogue that has been torn down and rebuilt in terms of production more times than I can count. I think we finally achieved a level of grandeur that the record deserved.

When was the song conceptualised and shot?

I shot this last month while we were here in Mumbai (and are) still in lockdown! I knew I wanted to create a video that was mysterious and multifaceted to compliment the song perfectly. It's why I wanted there to be multiple ‘me’ of myself in the video. Shooting it was easy since I only wanted one look and one set, but melding all the shots together was a learning experience since I edited and colour corrected everything all on my own!

What next after Goddess?

I plan to consistently release singles this year and I'm considering dropping a longer project next year.