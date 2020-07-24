Delhi-based rapper Prabh Deep is one of the hottest names in Indian hip-hop right now. His debut album Class Sikh under music label Azadi Records cemented this. Now the rapper has launched a new music video for his single Chitta that's going viral on social media.

The song is part of his upcoming EP, in which he wants to create an overarching story about the conflict between good and evil that each one of us experiences over our lifetime. The video is written and directed by Aakash Bhatia. A release describes the video as, "A distorted mirror to the power structures of our society, which plays out like a power trip, one that you might be on, but the reins are in someone else’s hands."

Chitta features animation by Debjyoti Saha, and boasts a storyline that is filled with political commentary. It also has some easter-eggs from Prabh Deep’s previous videos and songs for fans.

Watch the video here:



