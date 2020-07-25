Singer and music composer Akull, who made his Bollywood debut with the title track of the film Malang, is on a roll. The Delhi-boy who released the much-appreciated song Laal Chunariya at the start of the lockdown dropped another single a few days back. With his latest offering Bahana by VYRL Originals, which is a continuation of his previous song I Love You and part of the three-song series, Akull connects with lovers who are experiencing pain and separation triggered by the pandemic. Excerpts:

This is your second lockdown single and a continuation of your previous track ‘I Love You’, When was the idea conceptualised?

Yes, this is my second release during the lockdown with the first one being Laal Chunariya, that was released in March. I started to work on the hook of the melody that I had created for my previous song. I was really fond of the way it sounded. That’s when Bahana was conceptualised. The video of Bahana is presented as a continuation of my previous track ‘I love you’. I wanted to express the feeling of couples who are away from their lovers and the song showcases the profound yearning to meet one another amidst lockdown.

Can we say this is your story in the song?

Of course, this is my story and everyone else’ who is in a relationship, away from their partner. I wanted to showcase how couples are finding it difficult in a long-distance relationship due to the lockdown, all across the world. People will be able to connect with the audio and the video very closely.

Tell us more about the songs’ music and lyrics?

I have composed and produced the music of Bahana in collaboration with Mellow D, who has written the song. From the mixing engineer Eric Pillai to the guitarist and to the violin player, they have all added so much soul to the song.

Is this a home shot video, tell us more about the video?



The video was pretty much shot at home and on the terrace of my building. It was just three of us who made the video here in Mumbai and the parts with Livia in the video were shot in Dubai, as she resides there. It was a completely different experience and I had a great time creating it.

What’s next in the pipeline for you?



Fresh bunch of solo songs and a few collaborations and some film songs will soon delight my fans.