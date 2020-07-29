Rapper Yashraj Mehra and UK-based music producer Rishi Rich join hands for a new single titled Kanipatu. The song is a tribute to the fighting spirit of Mumbai especially during the lockdown.

The song takes its name from the Telugu word, kanipettu, meaning to wait or expect. It is a song of passion, positivity, and hope, leaving listeners with the message to 'expect the unexpected from this maximum city once again, soon.'

Yashraj says, “Kanipatu is my take on the perseverance of Mumbaikars and how we have been raised by this jungle-like-city. Mumbai has a very cut-throat environment, the never say-die-attitude, the confidence of the city and people that function on the principle of 'the survival of the fittest'. Kanipatu is my salute to that spirit.”

Talking about collaborating with Rishi Rich, the 19-year-old added, “I would have never thought in my dreams that I would get an opportunity to make a record with the music tycoon Rishi Rich. Seeing my name next to his is truly an honour especially for someone who practically blasted his music in cars and speakers. We had a ball working on Kanipatu and I hope the audience enjoys it as well.”

