Punjabi actor and popstar, Diljit Dosanjh, has released a new album titled G.O.A.T. on Wednesday on Spotify.

The album captures the Diljit's journey in the industry. "With grace of God and the love of my fans, my journey has been amazing in (the) last 18 years! I will never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation I got. This one is for everyone who have loved and encouraged me and my music," Diljit said.



Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, "Good Newwz" that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is a comedy about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF, and how the procedure gets goofed up.



The actor will be next seen in filmmaker Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring opposite Dangal-actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a key role. Abhishek in an earlier interview to Indulge, revealed, "The last few days of the shoot were the smoothest. We kind of guessed that the pandemic would get worse and could impact us. So my entire team and the cast worked for nearly 15 hours every day to complete the shoot. Despite being jet-lagged, Diljit put in that many hours and we finished shooting just before the lockdown."