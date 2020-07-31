Due to the pandemic, Opera Saratoga, an opera company based in New York, has decided to digitally stream its first-ever virtual gala, titled The Pirates’ Pajama Party & Treasure Hunt. The online event replaces Opera on the Lake, the company's regular Gala that had previously been scheduled for June but had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pirates’ Pajama Party & Treasure Hunt will take place completely online on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7.30 pm. The Summer Gala is the most important fundraiser of the year for Opera Saratoga, providing critical resources to support diverse community and education programs including Saratoga Sings for Seniors,

The Pirates' Pajama Party & Treasure Hunt Virtual Gala is chaired by Steve Rosenblum and pays special tribute to Rosemarie V Rosen, Honorary Gala Chair and President Emeritus of Opera Saratoga's Board of Directors. Rosen has worked tirelessly for over ten years to strengthen Opera Saratoga. She joined the Board in 2011 and was elected President in 2013, a position she held for six seasons.

Ticket holders can attend the Virtual Gala from the comfort and safety of their own homes from anywhere in the world - all that is needed is a computer, tablet or phone with a built-in camera and an internet connection. Gala attendees will have the opportunity to get their best ‘pirate on’ with Opera Saratoga’s special Pirate Booty Kit that each person will receive in the mail one week prior to the event - an assortment of Treasure Hunt Clues and Pirate Accessories to make sure you don’t get lost at sea!

Tickets for the Gala are $100 per person. Register on www.operasaratoga.org/2020- virtual-gala