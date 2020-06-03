Keshav Bhardwaj aka Klipr is set to amplify our musical lexicon in electronic house with his brand new EP, named Lockdown. Influenced by the music scene in international circuits like Miami, Ibiza, and Barcelona, the Delhi based- artiste’s latest offering has six tracks, all sung by him and launched under his two-year-old recording label – Streamin’ Music Group. We got him to talk about the extended-play, using more dynamic styles in producing music and more.

What was the idea behind the EP Lockdown?

One of the main inspirations I had while producing Lockdown was to experiment and create a different vibe from the music I have released before. It was conceptualised partly when I started with the first track, and I went with the flow and produced the entire EP as it is today.

How challenging was it to complete the album given that it's lockdown now?

It was actually easier to complete the EP during this period as I could completely focus on making new music.

Album cover

Tell us more about the tracks on the EP.

In ‘Lockdown’, all the tracks have a sequential flow, starting from Johnny Relax to Don't Stop, the tracks have a consistent but progressive vibe which evolves overtime.

What kind of music can we expect under Streamin’ Music Group?

The recording label has grown in the last two years and Streamin’ Music Group promotes a wide variety of music across the Dance Music spectrum.

What's next after this?

I have been using a more dynamic style into my productions lately. But these tracks are still in an early stage so as to decide where I would want to take the vibe from here. So, the upcoming music might be similar, or very different, time will tell.

Link to the EP on Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/ album/7yDWOLDclKvis55vNozoEz



The EP will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play etc.

