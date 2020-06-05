Marshall Sehgal, the independent Punjabi musician known for tracks such as Waqt and Mitti, released his new single on Thursday. Titled Tamasha it features actor Rony Singh and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana.

Talking about the song singer Marshall says, "My new song is not only a treat to eyes but the song itself is very soothing. The song has stunning visuals as it was shot in Armenia, we shot it before the lockdown was initiated. I had a great time shooting with Rony and Himanshi, and the chemistry looks commendable on screen. I had earlier done a song with Himanshi and she's fabulous to work with, will be looking forward to working with her more. The song showcases the heartbreaking tale of love and it's a tribute to every die heart romantic. The song has garnered over one million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

Watch here.

Meanwhile, Himanshi will be releasing another single with her beau Asim Riaz. The song Khyaal Rakhya Kar is sung by Preet Inder and is expected to release on June 10. Asim shared the poster of the song on Instagram, with the caption, "After the success of #KallaSohnaNai we’re back with #khyaalRakhyaKar out on 10th June. Beautifully sung by @preetindermusic ft. Me & @iamhimanshikhurana."