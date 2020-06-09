Lucky Ali collaborates with Bengaluru-based hip-hop-reggae-dancehall crew Low Rhyderz for the song, Sacrifice. It is a “song for right now” says Lucky as the video highlights struggles faced by migrant workers during the lockdown.



Xstacy Sash from Low Rhyderz says, "Working with Lucky Ali has made me a better human being. When I met him, I was an ignorant boy. He turned me into a wise man. He enriched me as a musician and most importantly he taught me life lessons. He taught me how to live and how to treat people.He also taught me to show compassion and to be selfless. To this day I follow everything that Lucky has told me and working on a track with him is a humbling experience and something I could have never imagined in my wildest dreams. I’m forever grateful." His crew-member King Jassim adds, "It was a great boost to my own abilities as a songwriter to be appreciated and approved by a legendary artiste whom we grew up to. Of course, it was living a dream moment. And as a young artist, there was a lot to learn. I thoroughly enjoyed the course with great musical minds coming together to create this piece."



Artiste Main E Yak also showed his appreciation for the legend as he said, "Working on the song with Lucky Ali I got an insight into his wisdom and experienced the soul-touching voice first hand while we were in the studio recording the track."

Watch the video here:



