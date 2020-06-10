Following the success of singles like Tere Bina and Kya Karoon? singer-songwriter Zaeden today released his latest song Dooriyan in collaboration with Artist Originals (AO). Composed and performed by Zaeden, Dooriyan articulates the feeling of melancholy whilst kindling a ray of hope for the ones who are dealing with unexpected separation from their loved ones and coming to terms with the prevailing uncertainty created by the pandemic.

“The past couple of months have been challenging in so many ways for us all and working on new music, for me, has been a great source of hope. What better way to share this feeling than to make new music that is relatable during these tough times,” says Zaeden.

The accompanying video featuring Zaeden and social media star Aashna Hegde unveils the story of a smitten couple navigating love in the time of lockdown.

“Working on this song was a dream. I feel like a lot of couples that are doing the long-distance thing will have this song on repeat,” says Aashna Hegde.

Zaeden has quickly become one of India’s most promising voices, receiving massive love for his originals and becoming an instant fan favourite with his exhilarating live performances. Dooriyan is Zaeden’s second release since the country went into lockdown mode.