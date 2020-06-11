Not just ‘Bam Bhole’, Ullumanati is in news for another song titled Game Over sung by Viruss. It is a slow tempo groovy track with complementing lyrics written by Anup’s team. The song is shot in the beautiful locations of Georgia and is surely a soul-pleaser.

Throwing more light on the song, Viruss said, “The word ‘game over’ is used by millennia’s to describe a situation where something has come to an end. We worked really hard on this song and are happy that people are appreciating our efforts. Team Ullumanati has done a fabulous job with music and lyrics.”

“The title of this song came to my mind after the whole song was written and the music was created,” Viruss further revealed.

Watch Game Over below:

With the rising popularity of Tik Tok, more and more celebrities are joining the app and creating videos on different music tracks. This culture has not only given people a mode of entertainment but also a platform for creators to further popularising the understated songs that need more exposure.

One such song, which went viral after American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo created a Tik Tok video with it, is ‘Bam Bhole’. Sung by Viruss, the song was released in the year 2017. It is written and composed by music company Ullumanati and the video is created by Acme Studios.

So far, the song has received 300 million views on YouTube, which is indeed record-breaking. Also, 1 million Tik Tok videos have been recorded by various international artistes like Toney Lopez, Collins Key, Jayden Croes, Lucas and Marcus, Joe Albanese, Oliver Moy and Caleb Coffee, gaining 50 billion-plus views in total.

Watch Bam Bhole below: