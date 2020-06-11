Popular 21-year-old YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar has released a brand-new upbeat rap single titled Yalgaar, in collaboration with Wily Frenzy that saw him take pot-shots at his detractors who find his content distasteful.

The rap single, which carries 'Carry Roast Karega' as the tagline of the video, has garnered over 33 million views and 5.3 million likes in the first 24 hours, making it now amongst the top 20 most viewed online videos globally in the first 24 hours. The list also features Ariana Grande, BTS, Eminem and Taylor Swift amongst others.

With a subscriber base of over 21 million, CarryMinati is now one of India’s most-followed YouTubers, garnering more likes than Bhuvan Bham, Amit Bhadana, Ashish Chanchlani and more.

3 minutes and 14 seconds long, Yalgaar sees Ajey narrate his side to the story, taking indirect jibes at YouTube, TikToker Amir Siddiqui, YouTuber Dhruv Rathi and popular comedian Kunal Kamra with regards to the recent YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End episode.

For the uninitiated, CarryMinati has been trending on social media ever since the video-sharing giant YouTube pulled down his YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End video in early May where he roasted popular TikToker Amir Siddiqui. Before being taken off, the video garnered record-breaking views, close to over 80 million views and also led to the temporary suspension of Amir Siddiqui's TikTok account.

While sharing the video, Carry also left a few parting words in the comments section, “Let’s end this here and now, because I am done. I will never forget the love and support I have received at this time. Even thank you is a tiny word to express how I feel. I won’t stop, and am now preparing for my next video.”

Ajay further adds, “The kid in me wants to jump up down right now but my gut is telling me to stay calm. I’ll never forget the way people have supported me. The only way I can thank my people is by giving my 110 per cent in every video and live stream. I just want to thank my subscribers and fans; their love is all that matters to me.”