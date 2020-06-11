Singer Harpi Gill, known for her single Lethal Jatti is ready with her second single Suit Sandal that released today. Featuring social media star Manjul Khattar along with Harpi, the song is inspired by the innocent conversation between couples coming from varied backgrounds and a modern take on relationship dynamics.

Penned by lyricists Moody & Akkhar and composed by Anky, this song resonates well with today's generation and social media star Manjul Khattar is seen romancing Harpi in the beautifully conceptualised music video shot in Mumbai.

Manjur Khattar and Harpi Gill

“Suit Sandal is very close to my heart since I never thought we would launch the song amidst a pandemic. I was overwhelmed by the response I received for Lethal Jatti and I am extremely excited for audiences to experience Suit Sandal. I sincerely hope that people will enjoy listening to Suit Sandal as much as we’ve enjoyed making it,” says Harpi Gill.