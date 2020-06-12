Asees Kaur is unstoppable. The singer who has given hits like Ve Maahi (Kesari 2019), Chogada (Loveyatri 2018) in Bollywood, is dropping one song after another. Last month Kaur released Baat Nahi Karni and Viah Nai Karauna starring TV stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya. The 31-year-old artiste wrapped up May with Wanga Kaaliyan, a Punjabi number that will lift your spirit instantly. The Money Heist fan has been singing from the age of five and here she speaks about the song in 45-minutes, collaborating with younger sister Deedar and more. Excerpts:

It’s your third song during the lockdown period. Tell us more about Wanga Kaaliyan.

Nothing was planned. Everything just happened and I went with the flow. After Baat Nahi Karni and Viah Nai Karauna, we were looking to do something fun. Raj Fatehpur wrote the lyrics, Vikas composed the song and I sang it, and the entire structure was ready in 45-minutes. Wanga Kaaliyan, meaning black bangles, is a peppy Punjabi number and talks about a girl trying to convince her man to give her some more attention by spending time with her, buying her gifts and do things that will make her feel loved. It’s a ‘fun-intended’ song and it will make people get up and dance.

The video is an animated one. Was that a conscious decision?

We would have had a regular video but since it is lockdown and we cannot shoot outdoors the option seemed practical. Also, we didn’t want to delay the release any further. In these gloomy times, we wanted to make people happy. I appear as an animated character in it and team VYRL Originals have worked hard to create it. The video adds to the fun element of the song.

Your sister Deedar also sings professionally now. When are we going to hear a duet?

Very soon! We are working towards it already. For us, it’s a two-way street. When I made her hear Wanga Kaaliyan she was very happy because she wanted me to sing a peppy number for a long time. Also, I have three sisters and one brother and we all sing! So there are plans for a song where we can all collaborate.