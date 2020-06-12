Santoor virtuoso Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, a pioneer in Indian Classical music knows how to connect with the new generation and inspire them in due course. And this time, the Grammy-nominated artiste has picked up the Italian anthem Bella Ciao popularised in the hugely popular web series Money Heist.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner teamed up with Arijit Paul on the vocals to produce a 3-minute set, Bella Ciao Reboot 2020, that melds the original Italian folk notes with fresh Classical Indian tunes. The end result is the best of both worlds with through-provoking clippings that depict the desire for peace. The single has Ritesh, Sourav, Soumagni making musical arrangements and Soumilya Sinha on strings.

Talking about the reprised version Bhattacharya, a protégé of Pt Ravi Shankar says, "I always believe that music has no boundaries and language, this particular folk music attracted me and I always believe in promoting young musicians and simply could not resist the temptation of collaborating on this International anthem of protests. Yes, I too believe the world is equal for all and black and white we stand for humanity and equality for all races."