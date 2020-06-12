Taking the excitement a notch higher, the fourth edition of the Vh1 Summer League featured electrifying and borderline clashes amongst prominent international sensations such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Tones & I and Drake, who were also joined by new-age desi icons Rajakumari & Divine, to claim the throne of Vh1 Song of The Summer.

Witnessing tooth-and-nail battles amongst their favourite artists, music aficionados through their votes set

up a riveting clash for this year’s finale between The Weeknd for his song Blinding Lights and Taylor Swift’s The Man, who faced off against one another in the finale to be chosen as the Summer Anthem of 2020.

The finale was like the Battle of Synth-Pop, which went right down to the wire with Taylor Swift emerging victorious as her hit single The Man crushed the competition getting twice as many votes in the final battle to the Vh1 Song of The Summer.

Watch the songs by the two finalists below:

The Man, Taylor Swift

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd