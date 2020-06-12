MUMBAI-BASED RAPPER Tanmay Saxena’s stage name Tienas (T and S) is inspired by Eminem, and his influence on Tanmay’s music is palpable in his latest album, Season Pass. The album gives voice to the nightmarish scenario we have found ourselves in today due to the pandemic and global lockdown, and the manifestation of a dystopia that’s now our reality. The 11-track album has been released by Delhibased independent record label, Azadi Records.



Track record

“The themes in the album are stories...real stories. While not all of them are my own, they are ones I have gathered from people,” says the rapper who made headlines a year ago for his debut album, O. Season Pass has been packaged like reports from a news channel — each song telling a unique story. It kicks off with Frenzy, a collaboration with the rap crew Frequency Time Space. Emotional and turbulent, the song is layered with trap-driven beats. A favourite track of ours, The Ballad of Trilodkars, features vocals by singer Pratika, and tells the gritty tale of an Indian family, involving betrayal and abuse. The last track Fubu, which was released with an accompanying music video on the new platform, Red Bull Premieres, has beats by producer GHZI PUR. Fubu is a raw, hardhitting track about the rapper’s success story and his reaction to critics. “In the album, I’ve collaborated with Zero Chill, who is one of my best friends. He used to send beats and I used to write on them and send them back. The album also features Shiloh Dynasty. And, it was also a lot of fun recording with Pratika because she’s a genius,” he shares. “Musically, it’s rap, trap, R&B, a little bit of jazz, and of course old-school hip-hop,” adds the 25-year-old. His love for Eminem aside, we also see glimpses of Kendrick Lamar-, and Nujabes-esque tunes.

The album art by Yash Makwana





Old normal

Recording the album was a breeze in spite of the lockdown. “All the music I make, write and record is done inside my bedroom. I record it myself, sing, produce, mix, and master it all at home,” confides the artiste who was under lockdown with his teenage flatmates. But he clarifies that the lockdown was “pretty normal” for him as he doesn’t go out much anyway. This lone wolf and outsider approach, that’s also reflected in his music, sets Tienas apart from his contemporaries. He is also one of the few rappers who raps in English in a circuit dominated by regional hip-hop and gully rap. Going forward, the rapper has plans to release more albums, and has some in the pipeline for this year. “I want to do more live shows online this year and try to be happy!” he signs off.



Available on online streaming platforms

