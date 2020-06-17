Rapper Badshah has collaborated with emerging artist and internet sensation DripReport for a remix of Skechers.

“I loved Skechers from the very first time I heard it, and I’m thrilled to have given it my own twist. I'm really excited about releasing this song internationally and working with Arista for the first time. I can't wait for everyone to hear it. Light up!” says Badshah, who last month released Ilzaam, in response to allegations of plagiarism and other criticism that often comes his way.

Meanwhile, combining the influence of India, South Asia and America along with popular internet culture, DripReport is carving out a new lane within music and social media. The artiste has ignited a grassroots global phenomenon with his viral hit single 'Skechers'.

He has also released another Skechers remix featuring rapper Tyga, who had first performed the original version of the song on TikTok and then posted a follow up video of himself riffing over the top of the song. This led to the exciting collaboration between these two artists and remix of the hit track.

The song has been trending worldwide with 300 million streams across all digital platforms. It is the longest running #1 viral song in Spotify history and has spent five consecutive weeks on the Global Top 50. The track has also exploded on TikTok with more than 3M videos and counting, many of which showcase the Bollywood dance Bhangra featured in the official music video, which has over 84 million views on YouTube.