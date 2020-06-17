Rochak Kohli has a lively new single called Yeh Saari Baat which chronicles the romance in the time on new normal. The music director and singer, who has worked for well-known films like his Badhaai Ho and Vicky Donor, says that he used the lockdown period to build his YouTube channel hence after his former track Sambhaal Lena was well-received he went on to sing again.





Yeh Saari Baat features a heart-warming video directed by Uttara Krishnadas and shot by the actors at home on their phones. In this mellifluous love song that has garnered over a million views, one can see actors Srishti Ganguli Rindani and Ritvik Sahore enacting the roles of two long-distance lovebirds, probably in different time zones who seem to find a way to keep their conversations and online dates going. The song is composed by Sameer Kaushal. “After Sambhal Lena, I realised I had time since film projects got delayed. Hence, I thought this was the best opportunity to create something new that I have not been able to do far,” says Rochak, explaining how the idea of the song was born. He adds, “Lots of couples are now staying apart and can’t meet each other given the circumstances. So many have been in long-distance relationships even before. This is why I made this video and even the director directed us via Facetime.”





The director who is feeling buoyant about his YouTube channel says he wants to release a new song every couple of months on his channel. Some of the upcoming projects that he is composing music for include Indoo Ki Jawani, Satyameva Jayate 2 and so on.