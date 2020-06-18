Hungama Artist Aloud features four concerts from four renowned artistes - Mame Khan, Parikrama, Anand Bhaskar Collective and Hardeep Grewal, who will be performing original songs live from their homes to celebrate the spirit of music.

Premiering on World Music Day, on June 21 at 12 noon, each concert will be 45 minutes to an hour long and available to watch exclusively on BookMyShow.

Talking about his concert Mame Khan said, “Music has the power to change the world and bring people closer. I am extremely happy to be part of Hungama Artist Aloud and BookMyShow’s celebration of World Music Day, digitally. In these difficult times, I think it is a great opportunity for all of us to extend our support to each other through music.”

Rock band, Parikrama says, “It feels great to be able to perform for our fans and celebrate World Music Day with them digitally. We are certain that our fans will appreciate the original compositions that we have to share with them. We are thankful to Hungama Artist Aloud and BookMyShow for providing a medium that will help us connect with our fans.”

The season pass gives users access to opening acts from Aléa Motwane and Krisha Mongia, two extremely talented teenage artistes who featured in Hungama Artist Aloud Discoveration – Gen Next, a musical series that featured independent musicians under the age of 18, performing original compositions.

Over the past few years, Hungama Artist Aloud has organized the World Music Day Festival to mark the occasion and give music lovers across the country a chance to appreciate independent content and artists. In its third edition, the festival saw simultaneous performances across 8 cities in India. The latest edition of the property, which will be available for viewing on BookMyShow, is an addition to the entertainment platform’s vast array for in-home entertainment offerings, which have catered to the entertainment needs of tens of million users during this lockdown period.

Talking about World Music Day Festival Season 4, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud’s foundation is based on celebrating independent music. As a culture, we are known to have music for everything and every occasion. It is an intrinsic part of our lives and World Music Day is the day we acknowledge and honour it. With every edition, it has been our endeavour to take this festival a notch higher and this year is no different. I am certain that the digital edition will provide a hopeful, exciting and entertaining respite to our audiences at a time when they can’t physically be present for live events.”

Tickets for the festival will be available on BookMyShow. Users can purchase tickets for an individual artiste’s concert for INR 299 or buy a season pass for INR 499 that gives them access to all the 4 concerts.