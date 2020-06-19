Pumping up the drama and romance this season, Pop queen AKASA and rapper Raftaar have collaborated for Naiyyo, a track that captures the relationship drama experienced by millennials.

"Naiyyo is super special because I have finally been able to turn emotions and feelings into words and a melody – it has creatively been the most fulfilling thing ever! It’s a fun song that a person suffering from heartbreak and also a person who is in a relationship can enjoy,” says AKASA, who marks her debut as a composer and a lyricist with this track.

“The track is super groovy and the visuals are vibrant and colourful. The best part is being my extreme dramatic self and having Raftaar on board as I’ve been a big fan of his,” adds AKASA.

The song is a quirky track about breakups and getting back together, filled with over–the–top emotions and a generous dose of drama.



“Love is love and I feel like sometimes millennials don’t understand that it can be just that easy. Even if we live in an era of online dating and random hook-ups, deep down inside this is what we all want. A lot of the emotions millennials face today revolve around relationships. Couples often have the elusive “our song” that is usually chosen because the words define their experiences together and I hope this song becomes just that for those who break up easy but make-up even stronger and cement their love story,” notes Raftaar.



Produced by Redmojo, and to be released by Sony Music India, AKASA and Raftaar's collaboration will hit the music scene on June 24, 2020.