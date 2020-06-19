Bloomingdale School of Music in New York presents eight weeks of online classes
Bloomingdale School of Music is offering virtual music classes over an eight-week summer session starting from July 6, 2020. These classes aim to educate students and instil discipline, fun and a passion for self-expression through music through high-quality instruction throughout the year. This summer, in particular, Bloomingdale offers options for early childhood learners, K-12 students, and adults, in addition to opportunities for intergenerational learning and classes where no prior musical experience is necessary. Register on www.bsmny.org/classes/.
Below is the line-up of classes for adults:
A Rough Guide to Jazz History
Bloomingdale percussion faculty, Douglas Marriner, leads this eight-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for jazz throughout a variety of developmental periods.
A Rough Guide to World Percussion
Bloomingdale percussion faculty, Douglas Marriner, leads this eight-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for the history, development, and styles of world percussion throughout a variety of cultures and time periods.
Adult Theory Class
The Adult Theory Class is a directed study in Music Theory for students wishing to gain a full and complete "working" knowledge of the subject.
Dalcroze for Adults
Move, Listen, Enjoy. This is a unique and dynamic education in music that uses movement to connect what the ear hears with what the mind knows.
French Music for a Summer Evening
Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads this four-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for music throughout a variety of musical styles.
Mozart in the City
Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads this four-week lecture course designed to inspire a greater appreciation for music throughout a variety of musical styles.
Music Appreciation Class Series
Bloomingdale Resident Teaching Artist, Marc Peloquin, leads a series of 4-week music courses designed to give students a basic understanding of music and inspire an appreciation for music through a variety of musical styles.
Summer Flute Choir
Join this welcoming, fun, and supportive ensemble of flutists! Weekly practice together gives flutists of all ages the chance to explore flute ensemble repertoire.
Summer Jazz Ensemble
The jazz ensemble is a place where students can explore music in the jazz tradition, particularly bebop, post-bop, latin and Brazilian styles.
World Music 101: Through the Voice of the Flute
Tereasa Payne invites you to explore how flutes are used around the world to communicate, connect, and create a sense of belonging.