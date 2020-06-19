The International Indian Film Academy's (IIFA) World Music Day celebration STOMP goes digital this year on June 21. This will be a virtual party experience that begins at 7.30 pm. The event features Indian artistes, singers and musicians such as Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani, DJ Ravi Drums and Akbar Sami.



The event seeks to unite the world in these challenging times, and deliver the message of staying strong together to overcome this situation. Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director- Wizcraft International, says, “In continuation to IIFA’s #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts, and following its immensely positive response from audiences and fans globally, we are extremely pleased to spread the message of positivity and bring about togetherness with IIFA STOMP ONLINE for fans worldwide on World Music Day. We aim to not only entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite artists and performers in the comfort of their own homes but also represent and share the feeling of unity and solidarity, urging fans to stay at home and stay safe. What better time to celebrate Bollywood than World Music Day!”

STOMP is in continuation of IIFA’s initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts – the highly successful digital concert series, featuring various multi-talented Indian artists, singers and musicians LIVE, that was created to bring people across the world together and share the feeling of unity and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus, #IndiaFightsCorona.

IIFA STOMP - the biggest Bollywood DJ music festival was launched in 2014 and has been hosted annually in the cities that host the world’s most awaited Indian celebration IIFA Weekend and Awards.

