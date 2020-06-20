MojoJojo, the award-winning bass producer known for his tracks Dillagi, and Galat Launda just launched a one-of-a-kind collaborative music project called Beat Mandli. The concept involves four to five musicians providing an instrumental/vocal/rap loop to be passed on to other artistes, each building upon the idea by adding their layer on the top. In the end, when all artistes have added their beat, MojoJojo will his signature sound in the form of a drop. Each track will involve musicians from different genres and the project at large will extend to overall 25 or so musicians in its first phase.

MojoJojo

"Owing to the lockdown, artistes from all fields have had to stay indoors and the spirit of collaboration was somewhere thwarted. Beat Mandli is a way to foster a belongingness for artists in times when times are uncertain, when we aren’t meeting as many people, and our social networks are a little disjointed," tells MojoJojo.

At its core, Beat Mandli is a movement that aims at bringing more and more musicians together from different genres in creating as meaningful work as they would’ve otherwise.

MojoJojo

"While there is no replacement for human interaction, this project is an initiative towards fostering a healthier attitude towards fellow artists, helping them showcase their talent and is a larger message of empathy and partnership where it’s possible for them to come together and create art that entertains as well as heals people," adds MojoJojo.

MojoJojo

The Process is simple where MojoJojo identifies four musicians for each edition, with the idea being to keep them as diverse as possible in terms of musicality, geography and fame. He then reaches out to each one, starting from a percussionist or a beatboxer to provide the base and builds the track layer by layer, artiste by artiste in terms of sound.

Each artiste also sends in a performance video, which is layered and edited like the track and there's a final audio-visual experience for people to enjoy.

The pilot has been launched on June 19 on MojoJojo’s YouTube and Instagram channels, amplified by the respective artistes’ platforms as well.