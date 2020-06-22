Days after alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia and appealing to music companies to be a little kind towards newcomer artistes, Sonu Nigam today issued a warning for T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.

In a new video post, the singer said, "Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. You have messed with the wrong person. Do you remember the time when you used to come to my home requesting me… ‘brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray, save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me'… Do you remember? Don't mess with me, I am warning you."

He further warned him that if he messes with him again, he would upload a certain video. "Do you remember Marina Kunwar and the allegations that she made? Now, I don't know why she spoke and why she backed out, but the media knows. I still have that video with me and if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel." In 2018, in an interview with a news channel, Maria Kunwar had accused Bhushan Kumar of molesting her.

Watch Sonu Nigam's post here:

