After the massive success of Lethal Jatti (44 million views in four months), an effervescence Harpi Gill is back with another hit number and the ones who have had a crush on someone will relate to it more. Mohali-based Gill’s Suit Sandal, that released last week under White Hill’s Music, features social media star Manjul Khattar. Harpi here talks about the soft romantic number, shooting the video in 12 hours and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your new song Suit Sandal.

Suit Sandal's video was conceptualised soon after the release of Lethal Jatti, sometime in February. The song’s video director Robby and I constantly discussed how we could make the video interesting, thought of the storyline and the frames to make this possible. We are extremely happy with the way the song finally shaped.

How long did it take to make the song?

Our lyricists Moody and Akkhar had the lyrics ready which fastened the process. We invested some time in trying different compositions, the audio was produced and Anky added his touch to the complete the melody.

How would you describe it in terms of its music?

The song is inspired by the modern-day love which has an innocent vibe, it’s a soft, melodious romantic track which can immediately lighten up your mood. The song’s soothing music, slow tempo allows you to instantly add the song to your travel and relaxation playlist.

Tell us about the music video.

We planned on filming the entire video in Mumbai and wrapped up the shoot in 12 hours. The video is a simple illustration of situations faced by couples from different economic backgrounds and how effort is made to normalise the equation. Incidents portrayed in the video are a representation of the lyrics in a very natural way.

What’s next after Suit Sandal?

I have been working on another exciting project which is a duet track with Kamal Khaira and it will release soon.