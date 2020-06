On World Music Day, global entertainment company, YELLOW has released a collaboration of 25 international multi-award-winning artists across five continents for a unique rendition, leveraged as a One World Anthem, called ‘Together Let Go’

The song was co-written by Grammy-nominated British composer Ella Spira, Dubai-based Egyptian rapper DB Gad and Indian singer-songwriter Papon, with a video directed by UAE based Shantanu Suri and sung by major multi-award-winning international artists. These include Papon; UAE’s Madyan Hamza and Arqam Al Abri; South Africa’s Joseph Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mark Baldwin OBE; Brazil’s Dito Martins, Danny Nascimento, Olodum, Helen Pickett; Japan’s Siori Tanabe, Tokyo’s Philharmonic Choir and Tetsuro Shimaguchi. Balinese collaborators include Yasmin Priyatmoko-Bohn, James Cousins, Naomi Hammerton and for the Nordics Alfie Boe, Joely Richardson, and James Phillips.

Check out the song at http://www.worldofyellow.com/