Chitta, Prabh Deep

Delhi-based rapper Prabh Deep releases his latest single Chitta, from his upcoming sophomore album titled Taba. Chitta has an energetic, club-friendly beat and is in collaboration with fellow artiste Hashbass. The song touches on the theme of conflict between good and evil, that the album is built around.



Shapes, Corner Cafe Chronicles

Mumbai-based Corner Cafe Chronicles is an avant garde rock band that plays music around themes ranging from psychology and anime to sustainability. Their latest offering, Shapes, is part of their upcoming album, Renaissance. The song is a beat-driven ambient number.



Sleepless in Andheri West, FamLi

Mumbai-based Arnob Bal aka FamLi dropped a 17-track beat tape titled Sleepless in Andheri West. The instrumental album, made up of samples of old Hindi film songs, TV series and popular podcasts, has songs titled Laz Burman, Low Hanging Fruit, Morning Paper and Taffy.



Asaan Gindaan, Ali Saffudin

Kashmiri musician Ali Saffudin releases a new track, Asaan Gindaan. Drawing inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr's iconic 1963 speech, I Have a Dream, the video for the song boasts picturesque scenes from the valley. The song is an anthem for hope.

Valhalla, Dark Light

Dark Light, a Bengaluru-based progressive rock band, just dropped a new single Valhalla. The song is part of their upcoming album, In Space And Time and explores the mythology of warfare, the evolution of conflict, and what our future holds.

Back to the Known, Raghav Meattle

City Life singer Raghav Meattle has released a new track called, Back to the Known which is all about missing home deeply. It is bound to make you feel nostalgic if you are one of those who stay away from home. The tune is mellow and the video of the song captures him playing live with his guitar for company.



Maatham, Prashanth Srinivas

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Prashanth Srinivas has released a new track in collaboration with Mayank Kapri and MC Heam, called Maatham. It features a hard-hitting and fast-paced rap written and performed by MC Heam. The rap is accompanied by a rather sinister tune and explores the darkness of urban spaces.



Inputs by Paulami Sen