Huey, the rapper behind the hit song ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’, was killed in a shooting incident in Missouri on Thursday night.

According to the St. Louis County police department, 32-year-old Huey, whose given name was Lawrence Franks Jr., was a victim in a double shooting in Kinloch, Missouri, a city about 15 miles north of St. Louis.

“He arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival,” states a news report quoting the police officials. No arrests have been made so far.

"Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy!," tweeted his cousin, Bruce Franks Jr.



Produced by Calvin Miller, 'Pop, Lock & Drop It' dropped in 2006 when Huey was a teenager and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 23 weeks on the charts. Afterwards, Huey went on to release a couple of albums and a mixtape and also signed with Waka Flocka Flame's Brick Squad label, but his hit single overshadowed the rest of his career.