City-based music collective Consolidate hosts Provisions, where four women artistes perform and dish out curated playlists. “The live music scene in Bengaluru has become a little dead lately, after venues were forced to shut down. So we wanted to do something of our own,” says Consolidate’s Shoumik Biswas. Taking the stage will be Chutney Mary, The Girl From The Sun, Double T and Pardafash.



Interdisciplinary artiste Avril Unger performs as her alter ego Chutney Mary. Her persona is that of a small town coastal girl, who’s now a city woman. “I will be playing music produced by LGBTQ+ artistes from different genres,” Avril tells us, adding, "I have Seventeen The Club Kid and Maya The Drag Queen making short appearances to vogue with me and I’m looking for more voguers to join in."



The Girl From The Sun aka Arundathi Manakkad will play disco music with influences of soul and funk, and classic house. "I will be playing disco, classic / groovy house at the gig. I have a few surprises! All in all I will be playing really groovy music," she tells us.



Tanisha Thyagarajan, under the moniker Double T, plays genres ranging from vogue to jersey club. “I love genres that have a lot of bass, beats and culture,” she shares. Talking about gender bias in Bengaluru’s music circuit, she opines, “The industry in this city does feature many amazing women, but it would be encouraging to see more women in the spotlight.” Arundathi also thinks that gender-imbalance is a part of the system. "For the most part, I haven’t seen women forming the majority of any crowd in a concert/musical event in Bangalore - including the performers, organisers and the audience. Seeing women around inspires feelings of trust, safety and comfort for other women. We have a long way to go," she tells us.



Sandhya Visvanathan aka Pardafash, who will play a DJ set comprising a mixed selection of tracks by producers in India, agrees. “We need more balanced lineups at events in the city. But things are picking up,” she sums up.

Rs. 300. March 8, 6 pm. At The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz