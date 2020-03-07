Halsey in You Should Be Sad

The Vh1 Top 10 list is out and Indian rapper Divine, who has had a superb last year since the success of Gully Boy, has made it to the Top 10 list by Vh1. Check out who else made the list and has bagged the number 1 spot:

10. Chal Bombay - Divine

9. Chicken Noodle Soup - J Hope Ft Becky G

8. Life Is Good - Future Ft Drake

7. Rare - Selena Gomez

6. The Man - Taylor Swift

5. Darkness - Eminem

4. Nice To Meet Ya - Meghan Trainor Ft Nicki Minaj

3. Physical - Dua Lipa

2. You Should Be Sad - Halsey

1. Yummy - Justin Bieber