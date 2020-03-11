Bangalore's premeir metal festival, Bangalore Open Air, has been a highlight on every metalhead's calendar for almost a decade now. However, the ninth edition of the fest, which was scheduled for March 21, has now been rescheduled to a later date due to Coronavirus travel restrictions. In a statement on their Facebook page the organisers announced, "Due to the directive from the Bureau of Immigration - Ministry of External Affairs, which suspends all existing visas granted to nationals of Germany, France and Spain stemming from the growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 internationally, we have consulted with all related parties and have come to the decision of rescheduling the festival..."



Here is the full statement:





Bands such as Marduk, Intronaut, Kalmah, Beyond The Black and The Down Troddence were set to perform. Although fans are disappointed, most say they completely understand the decisions.