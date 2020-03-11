Billie Eilish used the opening night of her world tour to deliver a powerful statement about body image. During her set in Miami, the 18-year-old had in a queue a video of her removing her top as she lowered herself into a pool of tar-like black liquid while addressing the narrative surrounding the way she dresses in a voiceover.

"If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge me for it. Why?" she asked.

The two-minute video was played towards the end of Eilish's 22-song set, immediately before the song All The Good Girls Go To Hell.

VIDEO: In an interlude, Billie takes off her hoodie and blouse, while speaking about body shaming. #WDWGMiamipic.twitter.com/XY9L00ntlb — Eilish Tour News (@EilishTourNews) March 10, 2020

In the visual, Eilish was seen removing several layers of clothing until she was only wearing a bra, before sinking symbolically under the surface of a black, tar-like liquid.

At the end of the clip, she warned against making "assumptions about people based on their size".

"We decide who they are. We decide what they're worth," she said. "If I wear more if I wear less, who decides what that makes me?

Expected to be played throughout Billie’s Where Do We Go world tour, which will bring her to the UK in July.