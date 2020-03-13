Come Sunday and the fans of the British Indie alternative funk band, Alexis Kings, can witness them in a concert in Hyderabad as they make a pit stop here during their maiden India tour. Their debut EP Squire, put them on the global map as it reached the Top 10 Spotify charts and surpassed a million streams. The band comprises Brendan Aherne (vocals), Sam Privett (lead guitar), and Fabio Bocca (drums). We spoke to Brendan, as he stepped on Indian soil, the first stop being Mumbai. During their gig here, one can expect tracks from their latest EP like Strawberry Blonde and an acoustic performance of Morning Dianna. They are excited about performing in the country and this tour has been on the cards for a while. The lead singer shares, “We couldn’t be happier now that we’re here and would love to play for our listeners.” The band started when Sam and he became friends way back in school and they played a few shows for friends. However, it is only after they left university did they take up the idea seriously and went on to write their first EP Squire. “Around this time is when we met our drummer Fabio and started to gig a lot more consistently,” says the blue-eyed vocalist of the band.

Brendan flanked by Fabio (L) and Sam (R)

The best bit about Alexis Kings is that they have found a way to seamlessly blend their tastes and musical preferences thereby creating a sound that is unique to them. While Brendan has always been inspired by the likes of Mick Jagger, Alex Turner, Liam Gallagher he says, Michael Jackson’s Stranger in Moscow and Crying Lightning by the Arctic Monkeys left a lasting impression on him. Fabio, on the other hand, likes timeless music ­­­— Chris Cornell is his favourite. Guitarist Sam likes music with prominent guitar chords, like When the Levee Breaks by Led Zeppelin.

However, despite their myriad influences and various schools of music, they do make sure that what they maintain originality. Brendan states “Although I write most of the songs, the guys can bring their own individual style and to their parts. I like everyone to have their say and influence on the song. For the new songs, Fabio our drummer has had a big impact.” Their music-making is quite spontaneous. We are told that their lyrics are usually written in half an hour. For instance, their lilting love ballad, Velvet, was created during a rehearsal!

Since this is their first performance in the country, they will also be taking time out to indulge themselves. Taj Mahal in Agra and sightseeing in Delhi is high up on their list. That apart they will also be shooting a music video for their next single Cosmo here. Brendan also adds before signing out, “I am looking forward to our day with the Wells on Wheels Charity. We will be playing for the kids in a school for them and helping them attain water for the day.”

The band is performing at Hard Rock Cafe, 9 pm onwards.

Passes start from Rs750 onwards.

