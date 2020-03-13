​Singer Jayalakshmi Rajagopalan has been inducted in the India Book of Records for a female singer singing for the maximum number of weeks, which is 400 weeks. Started in November 2011, Jaya Ho Friday Retro Karaoke Night by Jayalakshmi has now become the longest-running Hindi retro show in Chenna, after completing 400 weeks. Held every Friday at The Black & White Resto Bar, The Residency from 8.30 pm, singer Jaya Rajagopalan has been dishing out retro Hindi music and Bollywood tracks to full houses since 2011.

Jaya Rajagopalan, popularly known as Chennai’s Asha Bhosle started her career by singing in Light Music Troupes. Then she slowly got into the film industry and to her credit has sung around forty songs in Tamil and about two hundred songs in various languages like Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. She is a versatile singer and is popularly known for her modulation of voices.