Staying true to their love for hip-hop, the music listeners of the city happen to have gone all out to get their dose of American rapper Roddy Ricch’s breakthrough hit, The Box. The single has been voted by Vh1 as the most trending song from Chennai in their weekly list of ‘Trending’ songs from various cities and towns in the country.

The Box is the biggest single from his Billboard-topping debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which was released last year. Watch the audio below:

The other songs to make the list are as follows: