Managing two professions is not an easy task but Steven Gomes aka DJ Steve has been doing it for the past six years until last month when he decided to dedicate his time and energy to just music. The 31-year-old city DJ offers, “I have been managing two professions ever since I was 18. I used to study and work while in school and college and then managed both deejaying and website designing. I quit my job last month and decided to be a full-time deejay after monotony seeped in my schedule.” Regular house parties and assistance from a DJ friend influenced his choice and coaxed him to take formal training under DJ Harish while being employed full-time.

Currently, the resident deejay of Pub 13, the hip-hop and R&B artiste started his debut residency with Underground HHI after freelancing at different properties for a couple of years. Accepting that the transition to full-time deejay will be challenging monetarily, Steve is ready to take the risk and grow as a deejay. “Finance wise, it is a risk but I am a completely different person behind the console. Making people dance to your tunes is a different feeling compared to ordering teammates to do a task,” says Steven who joined Pub 13 last year.

Talking about the hip-hop scene in the city, Steven points out that Kolkata has created a niche for itself in the hip-hop music map of India. And the profile is only growing in the right direction, he stresses. Steve takes inspiration from artistes like Canada-based turntablist A-Trak, and homegrown DJs Kan-i, Skip, Kave and BOh!B. And though Steve doesn’t play on the turntable he plans to utilise the time and do it the right way. “If you don’t play on a turntable then you are not a true hip-hop artiste and I ought to learn that art to be able to grow and leave a mark,” signs off the DJ before taking charge of the console on Legit Friday night.