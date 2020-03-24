a coming-of-age song, rebirth finds Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah singing words echoing feminine strength and resilience, and like most of her works, the track is inspired by her own experiences. “Rebirth is sort of a clapback song, meant to be positive and inspiring to anyone who feels a need to express themselves, have their voices heard,” Tarana explains.

Her video is also centred on that feeling. It features a character called Kiane, inspired by Tarana's gaming days when she used to play World of Warcraft. Komorebi - Photo by Yeashu Yuvraj While working on her sophomore album that she is looking to release later this summer, Komorebi has kept herself busy with scoring projects for OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, composing genre-defying music from contemporary to modern scores, for shows like Made in Heaven (Tarana composed the opening theme), and also for its Season 2 slated for a 2021 release.

Komorebi was scheduled to play the Chicken Ranch Records x Ziro Festival of Music showcase at SXSW 2020 on March 17 as well and was also scheduled to play the label’s showcase party in Austin on March 18, and two shows in New York, on March 19 and 20. But the tour had to be called off due to COVID-19, the ongoing global pandemic.

Komorebi - Image by Rafique Sayeed

Tarana is also working with Delhi-based producer and frequent collaborator, Gaurav Raina (Midival Punditz) as co-composer for soon-to-be-released Fallen directed by Reema Kagti and others, and Bombay Begums created, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava for Netflix. “This is the first in line of many releases in 2020. I took three years to evolve as an artist, and I believe the growth in my personal and professional life is resonant in the new music. Its feels great to be releasing songs I've worked on in the studio for so long,” she says. ‘Rebirth’ is available on all major streaming platforms.

“I’ve felt under-appreciated many times in my life and being a young girl always longed for a strong, reassuring woman to show me how to navigate through the big bad world. The lack of that person in my life forced me to teach myself how to win. In a sense, this is future me comforting younger me, saying everything will be alright – and more. I wanted to share that emotion with other girls (or anyone who has felt isolated, alone, marginalised),” she adds.