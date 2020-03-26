The king of chartbuster songs, Badshah, is back with a brand new song-Genda Phool. The Hindi-Bengali pop track features the stunning Jacqueline Fernandez in the video. Singer Payal Dev accompanies Badshah on lead vocals.



Genda Phool, a steamy track, has a distinct folk melody fused with urban sounds. The song is shot with Bengali visual elements and Jacqueline is seen performing the Durga Puja Dhunuchi dance.





Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also Badshah's dear friend shared the singer's track on Twitter saying, " of the artist launched the much-awaited song today on his social media saying, "Here is is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is@Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! https://youtu.be/SD4Z8dlZPd8 ENJOY (sic)."







Talking about this latest number, Badshah says, "Genda Phool has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I have always wanted to create music that is relatable across the globe, I hope everybody enjoys the song."





Badshah who has delivered a maximum number of hits with Sony Music India with songs like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz, Mercy, Paagal and many more is collaborating again with the label for yet another megahit. While the song has a twist of folk, heads of International platforms view this as a game-changer for the artiste, as he will be taking the Indian music globally.

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, starring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez, the song is available on all music platforms.