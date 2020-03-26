Keith D’Rozario, who also helms the music label and band called Ethnicity has recently directed and composed a new single called Nuvve with popular Tollywood playback singer Lipsika Bhashyam. Keith, with other members of the band Sunny Dan and Falak Chhaya always had a fan base because they rendered soulful renditions of English rock and pop covers. However, this is the first time Keith has produced an indie Telugu song in its entirety.



Nuvve, which has already garnered over ten thousand views on YouTube within a few days of its release has a celebratory theme. One can also hum along to this cheerful love song easily, making it a winner! The video, helmed by Mango Music features Lipsika and Keith with his band. “I'm all for minimalism and video director Kamal Haripuram and I worked to envision that and translate it to the screen,” he said. The song has been talked about for catchy lyrics too. “I got in touch with lyricist Indu Dasika as I wanted a feel-good pop-rock song that could be accessible to a majority of listeners, and Indu’s writing style seemed to reflect that well,” says the Hyderabadi artiste, adding that the music was arranged by, Joel Sastry, a Hyderabadi music producer currently based in Amsterdam. Lipsika was the last one to get on-board. But that didn’t stop her from adding to the vivacity of the song by lending her strong vocals.

This track happens to be a diversion for Keith as a musician as Ethnicity earlier started out working with popular cover music and was primarily a live project where they would revamp songs and perform them. “Over time, I felt that I was gradually exhausting my passion for the limited repertoire of popular music I was playing, and felt the need to broaden horizons in terms of creating music, that would not only allow me to stay passionate about the art but also create new music for my audience,” mentions Keith, adding that he wants to delve deeper into songwriting, instrumentation and sound design.

The song is available soon on all streaming platforms including iTunes.

