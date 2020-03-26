Zaeden’s first single, Tere Bina, crossed 11 million views in just two weeks. Now the artiste has dropped his newest single, titled, Kya Karoon?. The singer-songwriter has composed and provided vocals for the single which is in collaboration with Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artists. Kya Karoon? promises to take listeners on a journey of love and nostalgia.

The track is based on his memories of innocent adolescent love and he aims to make it relatable to his audiences across the globe. The accompanying video captures the essence of being smitten with someone from a distance. Shot in picturesque Goa, the video features Zaeden in a romantic mood.

Talking about the song, Zaeden says, “Kya Karoon? is the first song I’ve written the words for. I travelled back in time to relive my school memories for this track. I used to have a big crush on a girl and was clueless about what to do about it. What inspired me to write this song was to create that feeling of love into an expression that would break the barriers of language on an international level. I feel anyone who prefers listening to soothing music will like Kya Karoon? I feel everyone goes through something like this while in school or college, which makes these lyrics very relatable.”



Zaeden has represented India at some of the biggest music festivals from Tomorrowland to Marenostrum. He has also performed alongside Justin Bieber during the India leg of his Purpose Tour in 2017. The singer also has an official remix of Maroon 5’s hit song, Don't Wanna Know and the remake of Tempted To Touch by Rupee listed in his discography.

