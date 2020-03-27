TEN YEARS AGO, Nitish Pires made headlines when his indie-rock band Nakshatra, of Gulfaam fame, hit the road on a bus tour promoting their music. Cut to 2020 and the rhythm guitarist and lead singer is back after a decade long sabbatical with his new band De Nitish Pires and The Band and brand new album Fateh, this time on his Triumph Bobber motorbike. Last week, the 29-year-old artiste who is on a mission to spread hope, wrapped up his multi-city gig.

Talking about the tour, the Goa-based artiste says, “I always wanted to go on a pan-India tour on a motorbike and the experience was thrilling and fulfilling. My last tour was three months long and it was on a bus. This time also there was a bus with the other members of the band and camera persons on board, but I was leading them on a motorbike.”

The 2010 tour was cut short after the demise of Nitish’s father and that led him to take a break and embark on a cycling expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He is a different person now, points out Nitish. “If we compare Nitish of 2010 and 2020, they are two different people. The tour made me calmer, optimistic and knowledgeable,” reflects Nitish, before talking about his album Fateh that is not just about music but also hope and positivity. “Fateh is about having a definite purpose in life. And I want to add hope in people’s lives and tell them that everything is possible. It is all about listening to your heart and taking a step in the right direction; giving yourself that push to realise your dreams,” says Nitish, who partnered with Smile Foundation to raise funds for a cause.

The GIMA-nominated artiste informs us that the album has both English and Hindi numbers and feels that the rock scene in India has improved a lot. “A decade back there were hardly any rock bands in India who were serious about their craft. But hip-hop and rap culture has fueled the rock scene here. Bands perform covers but their focus has shifted on creating originals,” he offers.